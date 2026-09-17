Who Is Anant Nag? The Veteran Cinema Icon Set To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award For 2024

For Nag, however, the recognition comes after a career that began far from awards ceremonies. He started in theatre, moved into the parallel cinema of the 1970s and gradually became one of the most familiar faces in Kannada films. Along the way, he worked with filmmakers including Shyam Benegal, Girish Karnad and his younger brother Shankar Nag, while also becoming a familiar presence on television through Malgudi Days.