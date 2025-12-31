How R.K. Narayan’s Malgudi Normalises Caste Of Words

Let us look at another perplexing incident in the novel. Right about the middle of the novel, a seemingly unrelated episode begins the chapter titled ‘In Father’s Presence’. Swami and his two friends, Rajam and Mani, are sitting on a culvert when they see a bullock cart. They obstruct its path, and command the cart driver to stop. The driver is a little village boy, named Karuppan, younger than Swami. Rajam calls him a fool and screams at him. Swami threatens to arrest the boy. The young cart driver stops and asks, ‘Boys, why do you stop me?’ Mani asks him to shut up and investigates the cart. When the young boy pleads, ‘Boys, I must go,’ Rajam is infuriated. He senses condescension. In response, he says, ‘Whom do you address as “boys”? Don’t you know who we are?’ The trio heckle, torment and dehumanise the boy—they call the bullock he’s riding by his name. Why does this simple English word threaten these boys so much that they are not playing anymore, they’re engaging in serious violence? Now, this little village boy does not appear again in the story, and after recording this incident the chapter delves into a fascinating staging of Swami’s troubles with arithmetic problems in the presence of his father. Perhaps that incident is so forgetful and that is why decades of criticism hasn’t as much as even pointed to it, and the popular TV series even excised it from the screenplay. So, what does this incident do to our experience of comprehending how Malgudi is built word by word on the page? And, what if the word that excites so much passion in kids, ‘boys’, is not English at all?