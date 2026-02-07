Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

Unlike many senior musicians who bemoan falling standards in music, and shorter concerts, Dr N Rajam is a rare optimist. “I feel nowadays people don’t have the time to listen too long, I feel 90 minute concert is fine. One can play a main raga and then something small, light. I feel one should adhere to the Hindustani time theory of raga as far as possible, after all the tradition has been around for so long, it has to have some merit. Though, when we record for All India Radio concerts, of course we record any raga at any time and that’s ok too”.