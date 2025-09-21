Banaras Diary

That’s Dhanushdhari for you—a pure soul and a genius storyteller. This story is not about Banaras, or the ghaats and chaat, it’s about him. Because we must celebrate ordinary men, especially in an age when everybody is trying to be somebody. The stories he tells are passed on from one generation to the next; the old-school style. They keep tumbling out, effortlessly, like how the Ganga flows in Banaras. Pepper it with his impeccable sense of humour, amiable personality, child-like enthusiasm and charming smile. He goes on and on, but it never gets too much. He breathes Banaras. I have never met anyone so madly in love with the city they are born in.