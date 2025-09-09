ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

400+ ISRO scientists worked 24x7 to provide satellite support.
Satellites aided defence operations amid drone and air defence activity.
Gaganyaan targets human spaceflight by 2027; India eyes space station (2035) and Moon landing (2040).
More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide satellite support during Operation Sindoor, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson V. Narayanan revealed on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Narayanan said that ISRO’s earth observation and communication satellites functioned flawlessly, offering crucial data for national security operations.
“During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements,” he said, adding that the massive scientific workforce remained on duty round-the-clock.
The conflict saw extensive use of drones, loitering munitions, and testing of air defence systems such as the indigenously developed Akash Teer, bringing into focus the strategic importance of the space sector in modern warfare.
Narayanan also provided updates on the Gaganyaan project, India’s maiden human spaceflight mission targeted for 2027. ISRO has already completed 7,700 ground tests, with 2,300 more planned before astronauts are sent into space. The project involves three uncrewed flights, the first of which is expected in December this year, followed by two additional unmanned missions before the crewed launches.
The government has also approved two crewed missions under the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further directed ISRO to establish an Indian space station by 2035 and ensure an Indian astronaut lands on the Moon by 2040.