Our Elsewheres: Seeing Varanasi Through Changing Eyes 

Seeing Banaras through Linda’s eyes is to see it as unrecognisable relative to the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, when she spent time there as a young researcher and a seeker of sorts. But it is also to see the city from the inside—from the ghats looking at the river, rather than how I see it, from a boat gliding past the panorama of the ghats. The density and intensity of life, faith, worship, poetry, music, food, and politics in Banaras lie in the mesh of people and places populating the city, not in the eyes of visitors like me who see it from a distance, laid out like a set on a stage, picturesque, inviting and mysterious. But there’s a long history of the city being seen from afar, observed from the water, painted and etched and sketched and photographed from colonial times, the very acme of the Orientalist gaze, half-imagined and half-dreamed, as insubstantial for the onlookers as it was real for the inhabitants.