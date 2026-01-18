Varanasi: Eight Booked For Sharing AI-Generated Images On Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment

Police registered eight cases against individuals and X handles for allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information about redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat.
An investigation is underway, with police warning of strict action against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.
Eight separate cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi against individuals accused of circulating AI-generated images and misleading information on social media about redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said on Saturday that cases were filed against eight individuals and certain X handles under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said fabricated images and misleading content, inconsistent with the actual status of the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on the social media platform X.
Officials alleged that images associated with Hindu deities were circulated with the intention of hurting religious sentiments, spreading misinformation, inciting public anger and disrupting social harmony.
According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.
The complainant stated that his company has been engaged in strengthening cremation-related infrastructure and beautifying Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.
The complaint alleged that an X user shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.
Police said the posts distorted facts, misled Hindu devotees and contributed to resentment within society.
The content subsequently drew a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions, police said.
Bansal said the attempts were aimed not only at hurting religious sentiments but also at creating an anti-government mindset.
Given the gravity of the issue, he said legal action was being initiated against the concerned X handle users as well as those who reposted or commented on the material.
Bansal added that a detailed investigation is underway and warned that strict action would continue against anyone spreading rumours or misinformation on social media.
(With PTI inputs)