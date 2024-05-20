Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections

Shobha Surendran, the Kerala state vice-president and the national executive member of the BJP, who is also a candidate in Alappuzha constituency against CPI (M)’s sitting MP Arif M A and Congress’s KC Venugopal, made an explosive disclosure three days before polling. She said that the BJP had a discussion with E P Jayarajan, the LDF convenor and central committee member of the CPI (M), regarding his entry to the BJP. Her statement created a political storm when Jayarajan, on the very day of polling, admitted in public that he had met Prakash Javadekar at his son’s residence which was a ‘friendly and personal’ meet. Though he claimed that politics had not come into discussion and it was ‘personal’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Jayarajan, saying that he should not have done that.