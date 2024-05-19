Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains

The parties themselves are still bitter about these recent cataclysmic changes. We meet former Maharashtra chief minister, Balasaheb Thackeray’s son and the Shiv Sena supremo, Uddhav Thackeray at the legendary Matoshree in Mumbai, the house the party’s founder built. He is easy going and succinct in his replies to our questions. We ask him if he feels betrayed by those who have left the party? “Yes, what else can we call it?” he shoots back. “I don’t want to tell the same story again and again. I underwent a spine surgery. Even my fingers were numb. It was then that they plotted this. It was reported in the papers, how they used to meet at night, their people used to come, our people used to go. The BJP did this. The present CM, we call him a traitor. It was a murky plot. They did all this when I was not in a position to say anything. But even the Supreme Court has said that which party belongs to whom, it can’t be determined based on the MPs and MLAs,” he says. Thackeray says he will never take back those who have left his party under any circumstances. The doors are closed for them, he says.