'Fishing No More Profitable For Us': Fishermen Of Maharashtra's Konkan Region Struggle To Stay Afloat

Light fishing has not only impacted these small-scale fishermen, but also the businesses of those with small and medium trawlers. Around 150 km away from Raigad, at Srivardhan in Ratnagiri district, Dhanesh Waghe who is in his mid-30s, shares his story. Waghe left school when he was in class seven. “At that point of time, I saw kachcha money in this business. We had a small trawler then and we only had to travel around 50 km to catch the fishes. Now, even if we go to the deep sea—almost 90-100 km away from the shore—we don’t catch anything,” he laments. For the last two months his boat has been anchored at the shore as there is hardly any fish and to send the boat out means ‘‘unnecessary spending on diesel and ration, besides the labour charges.’’ Earlier, Waghe used to earn around Rs 50, 000 a month but his monthly income has fallen to Rs 15-20,000 now.