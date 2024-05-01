In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen

However, people from the Katkari community that this reporter spoke to have a different opinion. While Pawar and Waghmare asked for CC roads that can connect them to the main village, around 20 kms away, in Ratwad, another small hamlet, Katkaris seem sceptical about the works done by the MP. Village sarpanch Vaishali Gangaram Jadhav, standing at the end of the hilly and dusty lane that is flanked by mud houses, says: “Road connectivity is the real issue here. I will request the new government to give us internal CC roads towards the school and the crematorium.” She also requested for disbursement of PMAY funds so that they can make pucca ghar. Of the 50 houses in the village, only 16 have received the funds so far. Seven houses were made under the state-sponsored Shabari Adivasi Gharkul Yojana—a targeted scheme for cementing Adivasi houses in the village hamlets.