Battleground Maharashtra: Fullhouse Of 6-Of-A-Kind

Summary

A high-pitched battle awaits as we inch closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The last five years, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's second term, saw a series of civil protests, political cross-firings and constitutional debates. At Outlook, we are closely tracking the developments and bringing to you exclusive stories, ground reports and in-depth analysis of the state-wise electoral scenario, focusing on regional parties, their journeys in recent years and how it will play out at a national level.

Today, we are looking at Maharashtra which has witnessed a significant transformation in the run-up to the polls. Maharashtra’s 48 seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, will play a decisive role in determining whether the BJP holds a single majority in the country. With recent shifts, the BJP led Mahayuti Alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, The Maha Vikas Agahdi led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT in with the split NCP camps pitted against each other, the state has become a political hotbed.