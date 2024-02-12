Senior Leader Ashok Chavan Quits Congress In Big Blow To Party Ahead Of LS Polls

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Ashok Chavan has quit the party. Reports suggest that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development comes as a big blow to the Congress for which Ashok Chavan was considered one of the most prominent figures in Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan is the second big Maharashtra Congress figure to quit the party in a week. Last week, Former Maharashtra minister and Congress' Muslim face in Mumbai, Baba Siddique, had quit the party and joined NCP.