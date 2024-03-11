Mumbai's Controversial Coastal Road Project Opens To Public

However, the most damning feature of the project, which has been in controversies since its inception concerns the environmental impact of the project. The Comptroller and Auditor General in its 2022 report, flagged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not seek the Centre’s approval under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) rules, for the coastal road project which extends the coast up to 100 meters inside the sea. Around 111 hectares of sea land, has been reclaimed for the project.

Mumbai’s fishing community, Kolis, who have traditionally fished in the shallow waters has suffered the maximum brunt of the infrastructure projects starting from the Bandra-Worli Sea link. BMC’s assessment found that constant construction work, drilling, piling, and the release of concrete, and harmful chemicals into the seawater have disturbed the ecology and caused a grave impact on the fishing fields and the breeding grounds. “The fishing catch has declined tremendously, especially on the Girgaum and Haji Ali stretch it is completely finished,” said Vijay Worlikar, vice chairman of the National Association of Fishermen.

The Kolis are the earliest inhabitants and have lived along the coastline from the time when Mumbai was a mass of seven islands. “We do not have resources for deep water fishing. Our livelihood is dependent on fishing in the waters near the coast. We earn money from what we fish and sell and have a hand-to-mouth existence. The infrastructure of roads and bridges has hit our livelihood,” he said.

The community had raised similar concerns two decades ago during the construction of the Bandra-Worli sea link as its design impeded the navigation of fishing boats. The design was changed and the navigation span was amended from 60 meters to 120 meters, for free movement of boats.

During the inauguration ceremony, the state government mentioned that concerns of the fishing community were given special attention, and affected fisherfolks were awarded a compensation of Rs 137 crore. However, Worlikar said, “compensation was not a remedy’’ as it will be unable to rehabilitate the future generation of the kolis. “Our next generations have no future in fishing in Mumbai.”