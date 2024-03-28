Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars

“Pawar thrives in power. His political nature is to veer towards the winning camp for which, he can ally with any party, irrespective of the ideology,” says Sudhir Suryavanshi, journalist and author of Checkmate-How the BJP Won and Lost, who has closely followed the Pawar family for around fifteen years. “Pawar has remained relevant in politics all these years because he doesn’t draw any lines around him, in fact he blurs the lines.” Although NCP started as a national party, it has reduced to a regional player with feuding camps. “Pawar was the major face of the party. Apart from him, the NCP didn’t have much in its favour ideologically or in terms of political influence. The party succeeded in the initial years nationally and had MPs in Kerala and Chhatisgarh but could not retain its hold,” he said.