A Tectonic Shift: In A Major Departure, Uddhav-Sena Woos Muslim Voters

In 2022, an old speech of Balasaheb Thackeray went viral on social media. In the video, the Shiv Sena founder was found saying that he would continue his fight against the use of loudspeakers in the mosques. He also allegedly said that he would stop Namaaz on the streets, if he comes to power. However, the time changes fast. And so, the political equations. A few days back, during a campaign rally of INDIA bloc at Raigad in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare showed the new avatar of Sena (UBT)- perhaps more clearly than anybody else in the recent past.
As the Azaan for the Maghrib (evening) namaaz was given in ‘loudspeaker’ from a nearby mosque, the fierce orator took a pause. The pause continued for almost 4 minutes until the Azaan was over. And then she said, ‘Assalam Aleikum’. The speech continued.
That such gesture came during a rally at Morba- a Muslim dominated locality in Raigad Lok Sabha constituency- though, can be read as ‘symbolic’, her other statements seemed to be more than that. In the presence of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and several other senior leaders of INDIA bloc who gathered in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Anath Geethe, Andhari continued, “Since BJP came to power, we have been witnessing series of lynching in the name of one thing or the other. Our constitution gives us the freedom to choose our food. And nobody has the right to snatch it”.
Asking the BJP to stop questioning the patriotism of Muslims, she added, “They ask our Muslim brothers to recite Vande Mataram. They don’t need to do so. They are the only community that kisses this land five times a day (during namaaz).” As the audience doubled up their cheer, she said, “At the end of the time, during qyamat, the creator would question your imaan. We should be ready for the day and should proudly say that we stood on the right side of the history.”
This evocation of Islamic connotations during campaign rallies though has not been an uncommon practice in Indian politics, what is new here is that it came from Shiv Sena- a party that even a few years back, was considered to be an all-weather ally of BJP. The crack in their relation following their break up after 2019 assembly elections, got amplified to an inconsolable extent when Eknath Shinde left Shiv Sena with majority of MLAs and MPs on his side, leading to the fall of Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Later on, the Election Commission recognised Shinde Sena as the original Sena and gave them the right over bow and arrow symbol that historically represented Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.
Since their relations with BJP turned sour, Shiv Sena softened its stance on Muslims, think a few locals of Morba who attended the rally. However, many of the Muslims believe that Uddhav Thackeray has more similarities to his grandfather Kesav Sitaram Thackeray than his father Balasaheb Thackeray. Maqsood Naziri, a social activist based in Shrivardhan in Raigad, says, “His grandfather was a reformer who fought against evils like child marriage, caste oppression and dowry. Uddhav Thackeray is just like him. He has always given us patient hearing and tried to understand our issues.”
Around 40 kms away from the ground where the rally was held, Ansar Rehman says, “Muslims had even supported Balasaheb Thackeray during his time. But now as Shiv Sena’s character has fully changed and they are in alliance with even secular party, their credentials are beyond doubts.” On being asked whether there is any chance of Thackeray jumping the boat to join hands with BJP, a 70-year-old Muslim man responds., “They have taken his father’s party, name, symbol and everything. Had he had to be with them, wouldn’t he join the party then only?”
However, a few thinks that it is a ‘strategic move’ by Muslims to support the ‘enemy’s enemy’. As per some estimations, in the Raigad constituency, Muslims constitute more than 10% vote share. “Earlier, we used to vote in favour of Sunil Tatkare (united NCP) but as he left Sharad Pawar and joined hands with BJP, we will vote against him,” says Riyadh (name changed on request). Many people believe that Tatkare was instrumental in breaking NCP and prodding Ajit Pawar to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance. But Tatkare thinks that he would still get their support as the “opposition parties like Congress has always used Muslims as a vote-bank”.
While in Raigad, Muslim voters are seemingly enthusiastic about Uddhav Sena and its candidate Anant Geete, in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, Muslims are much vocal about their identity. In the coastal belt of the district, at Shakri Nate village, Majid, a fisherman in his 60s, says, “How could Nilesh Rane (son of Narayan Rane, BJP’s candidate) say that one has to be Hindu to be in India? We fought for the independence. We had a choice to leave the country but we chose to stay.” Majid who is also the Sena Sakha Pramukh in his village, adds, “It is no time to do ‘Hindu-Muslims’, people need jobs and security. Mandir-Masjid controversies will not feed us.”
As Majid prepared himself for Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Ratnagiri, another former fisherman Mansoor Solkar, who has now shifted to ‘supply line’, asks, “In Maharashtra, we celebrate Shivaji’s valour. But who was Shivaji’s closest aide? He was a Muslim. Everybody contributed equally to make this country.”
From Raigad to Ratnagiri, as Muslims inch closer to Uddhav Sena, the Thackeray-scion at his rally in Ratnagiri, reassures them. “A few Muslims asked me what would happen to them, if BJP again comes to power. I am telling you, there is nothing to fear until we are here.” Many of the Muslims in the crowd cheer loudly, “Uddhav tum aage baro, hum tumhare saath hai.”. Someone among them murmurs, “The old days are gone, this is a new Sena- Sena 2.0”.