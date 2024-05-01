Deconstructing The Muslim Question In India

Recently Prime Minister Modi, in his election campaign, dubbed Muslims as ‘‘infiltrators’’ who would snatch away India’s wealth if the Opposition is voted to power, perhaps a direct attack against the country’s largest minority by any prime minister so far. This was quite a different image of him as compared to the one presented globally. He added that the gold mangalsutras of Hindu wives will be taken away by the Congress and handed over to Muslims. He also said that the Congress will give away the SC-ST quota to Muslims. Muslims, by now, are quite adept at stomaching invectives, incendiary remarks, hate speeches and acerbic barbs and insults levelled against them. When they are forced to chant ‘‘Jai Shri Ram’’ and ‘‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’’ by vigilante groups, they do it to buy peace. To adapt from Hannah Arendt’s famous title The Banality of Evil, the unremarkable banality is reflected a great deal in the language of evil. Languages are never neutral and hate speeches, in particular, are layered with interests, values, perspectives, and emotions that target a group (read Muslims) to put down and disparage its members. The very purpose of hate speech is to attune people to the practises of hate, a core part of polarisation politics. The Muslim question is how to respond to such banality of hate.