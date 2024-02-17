Splintered Peace: The Muslim Identity In A Divided India

‘As I sat among the women of Tehri Bazaar and watched them laugh, talk and go about their business, a man in a black cloak walked in. He looked and sounded authoritative. Noticing me, he said, ‘I forgot to introduce myself. I am Advocate Mohammed Ansari.’ A typical Indian quirk of prefixing the profession to the name! He claimed he was a fan of Emperor Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal ruler. He justified his love for the emperor. ‘He lived like a true Muslim. He despised the spendthrift and self-indulgent rulers, which is why he even imprisoned his father, Shah Jahan. He wanted to propagate the spread of Islam and, in the process, he constructed several mosques.’

Advocate Ansari dodged questions about the mosques that were built after pulling down temples during the reign of Aurangzeb. He promptly changed the topic when I brought this up and instead complained that he could not settle in Pakistan after the 1947 Partition because the family was not wealthy enough. ‘My family did not have the money to shift. Besides, at that time, we felt we would be treated well here. Today, I blame the Sanghis for having embittered us. The rift between the Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya has been created mainly by them.’

His scorn included both Hindus and the moneyed Muslims. In Ayodhya, the latter has even grabbed vast areas of the available Waqf properties. Finally, he ended with a prophecy. ‘But wait and watch, in a century or two, there will be a Muslim rule yet again, and this cruelty will be avenged.’

Like Advocate Ansari, there are numerous Muslims whose hearts and minds still remain divided between India and Pakistan. Nothing epitomizes this internal division more than the gentleman’s game of cricket. It is not a rare sight in an Indian city, town or village, to see Muslims celebrate Pakistan’s victory over India.

When Pakistan wins, the loud cheers from the Muslims reverberate through colonies where they are in sizeable numbers. As a couple of examples, we have Mohammad Ali Street in south Mumbai and Park Circus in central Kolkata.

Such sentiments of Muslims being the ‘other’ in their own country, meaning Pakistani, are even fanned by Hindu politicians, leaders and senior officials, who time and again ask the Indian Muslims to ‘pack their bags and go to Pakistan’. On 20 December 2019, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, a senior police officer from Meerut, a town in western Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shouted at a group of Muslims who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act asking them to ‘go to Pakistan’.

‘Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan have been called “traitors” by senior leader of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar. “They may be good actors but they don’t deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand.”’ Jafar was the Bengal army commander under Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah but during the Battle of Plassey, he betrayed the nawab and helped the British. In return, he was amply rewarded and made the nawab in 1757 after the victory of the British. Jaichand, who is still disregarded for treason, had joined the raider Muhammad Ghori when the latter wanted to attack the Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan, in the Second Battle of Tarain (1192).