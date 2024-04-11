Will Hindutva Survive After 2024?

Will Hindutva ideology survive after 2024? Has it entered a period of crisis? What will be the outcome of a crisis? Some of these questions will be relevant in 2024, irrespective of the electoral outcome of the general elections. To understand the workings of an ideology we need to read the counter-trends as much as the dominant ones. We need to read not only between the lines but also against the grain. In this context, the dying out of euphoria around the building of the temple weeks after its grand inauguration (pran prathishta) is a case in point, and a continuity of the memory of the loss the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered in Uttar Pradesh after the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992. The temple was the wild card entry into the general elections of 2024, yet it proved to be a non-starter? Does it say that the BJP’s Hindutva agenda can only work an idea of solidarity against something as political thinker Hannah Arendt suggested, but not in favour of something? Does it mean people are not enamoured by its marketisation of spirituality, as much as its attempts of contemporising the Ramayan through uncivility as witnessed in the film Adipurush? Is it the political rejection of Hindutva we are witnessing that is struggling to hold the common man on the street and if so, what does it mean for its cultural agenda and its claims of a politico-cultural narrative?