The Crisis Of Ideology

The word ideology was invented by French academicians in the 1790s as part of research into the source of ideas. This usage changed—Napoleon used ideology as a nickname for theories which prevailed amongst ‘hot-brained boys and crazed enthusiasts.’ These days, we use ideology to refer to party programmes. Three themes link us to our subject matter: time, language, and conscience. All of them concern the way we think, speak and act. These issues are complex, but cannot be brushed aside. An excellent introduction to them is George Orwell’s 1984, whose first chapter contains this insight: ‘Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.’ This implies that the control of the present is a means to manipulate public imagination. Nietzsche put it another way. Commenting on his fellow Germans, he said: ‘They belong to the day before yesterday and the day after tomorrow—but they still have no today.’