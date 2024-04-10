The Thalaiva Factor In Cine-Politics Of South India

Probably due to this perception as representatives of their linguistic cultures, both NTR (barring a few films in Tamil) and Rajkumar (except for one Telugu remake of his film) did not act in other language cinema. NTR benefitted from his cinematic popularity and forged a successful political career with the formation of the Telugu Desam Party. On the other hand, Rajkumar resisted all temptations to enter electoral politics but helped mobilise Kannada people during the Gokak agitation for the primacy of the Kannada language in schools in the 1980s. Although there has been a film or two recently in both Kannada and Telugu that have intended to engage with political ideologies, a sustained movement of political cinema is yet to arrive.