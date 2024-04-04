Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK

A tall and imposing stage, which resembles the iconic structure of the old Parliament building, is the venue for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to kick off the election campaign in Thiruvarur district. The very shape of the stage, along with the thundering slogans asserting that the DMK is committed to reclaiming pre-Modi India, is self-explanatory of the political campaign that the party is pursuing. About 5,000 people have assembled; their presence is marked by a sea of black and red flags—emblematic of the DMK—fluttering in the air. As Stalin enters, the stage comes alive with vibrant melodies of old Tamil films and songs advocating support for the DMK and voices promising to liberate India from the clutches of the Sangh Parivar.