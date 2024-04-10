The 'Othering' Of Muslims In Indian Cinema

The third category includes the oppressed and veiled Muslim woman, who is often saved by the Hindu hero. Movies like Nikaah (1982) and Pakeezah (1972) portray distraught Muslim women. One of the main implications of this stereotype is that while portraying Muslim women as the oppressed, they show Muslim men as misogynists, sexual predators and oppressors. In the movie Padmaavat, the character of Alauddin Khilji fits into the stereotype—one who has no regard for his own wife while desiring the wife of another man, while Ratan Singh is the ideal Rajput warrior who goes to war to ‘protect’ the honour of his wife and Padmavati, who would rather die than have her ‘honour’ stained by a Muslim man. Here, the evilness of the Muslim character is essentialised for the glory of the Hindu hero. In addition to this, Muslim characters are often regressive (The Secret Superstar), gangsters (Agneepath, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai) or just villains. In conclusion, they are all morally corrupt.