Congress Trapped In The 'Family' Template

In this mythology, the Family was the only source of ideology, imagination, ideas, idealism, and innovation—and, of course, the only site of power and legitimacy within the Congress. So, when Gandhi got assassinated, the Congress honchos did not have the slightest doubt that only her son, Rajiv, could succeed her as the prime minister and the Congress President. [Though it needs to be noted that the first dynastic succession in India had already taken place in Jammu and Kashmir when Farooq Abdullah succeeded the legendary Sheikh Abdullah as the chief minister].