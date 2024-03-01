Jawaharlal Nehru: The Quintessential Democrat Chosen By Gandhi To Lead India

Nehru was the quintessential democrat. Notwithstanding the increasing majorities by which he was returned in the three successive elections he won in 1952, 1957 and 1962, he was not only engaged in drafting the Objectives Resolution that was fleshed out by Ambedkar into the Constitution of India, Nehru was also instrumental in ensuring that the Constitutional institutions—specifically, Parliament and the Supreme Court; the Election Commission and the investigative agencies—were kept strictly independent of the executive but also respected for the role the Constitution expected them to play in keeping the Executive on the straight and narrow path of constitutionalism.