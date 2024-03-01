Nehru And The Unseen Lion

“Why, what care I? If thou canst nod, speak too.

If charnel-houses and our graves must send

Those that we bury back, our monuments

Shall be the maws of kites.

—Macbeth to Banquo’s Ghost

When India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, four sculpted Asiatic lions were incorporated into the National Emblem inspired by the Lion Capital of the Mauryan Emperor Ashoka, who had mounted them on top of the Sarnath pillar in 250 BCE. With a Dharma Chakra in the centre, flanked by a bull and a horse, the National Emblem had “Satyameva Jayate” inscribed on it in Devanagari from the Mundaka Upanishad, which means “Truth Alone Triumphs”.