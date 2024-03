Sometimes he speaks in poetry, sometimes in prose. There are rumours, strong rumours, that many ruling party members have been hearing his voice in the dead of the night. Startled out of sleep, reminded of history and of facts they would rather forget, they pace up and down the corridors of their official residences till dawn. Their footsteps echo all over Lutyens Delhi. The night is not their friend. These haunted souls are reported to have tried remedies like state-of-the-art earplugs and sound-proofing their bedrooms. But there’s no staving off the ghost. No sound-proofing to be had, for love or money, to keep out the past. That voice drills through rock. Consumes those who claim to care nothing for him. The spirit rushes into official residences where others fear to tread. Neither barricades nor biometrics stop his march.