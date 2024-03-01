He is a “dagger of the mind”, hanging in the air. He floats, he quotes, he struts around as if he owns the nation. The spectre refuses to fade away, popping up at every meeting and state dinner, flitting from table to table, filling up rooms with tales of his triumphs, doling out free advice to dignitaries from beyond the grave. Must this apparition dig up the past and parade it around—sometimes as a triumph, sometimes as a cautionary tale?

“There is none but he

Whose being I do fear: and under him,

My genius is rebuked.”