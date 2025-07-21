Cricket

Man United X Team India Collab: When IND Cricketers Met Red Devils

In a memorable sporting crossover, the Indian cricket team on Sunday linked up with players of the world-renowned football club Manchester United and exchanged jerseys and pleasantries while engaging in some light-hearted drills. With the caption 'United in Manchester', the BCCI shared several pictures of the meeting in which the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing football with the Red Devils in their training ground at Carrington. The meeting between the two teams was felicitated by the leading sportswear manufacture, it claimed. The Indian cricket team is in Manchester to play the fourth Test against England from July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins at Leeds and London with India emerging victorious at Birmingham.

Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Rishabh Pant
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Rishabh Pant poses with his Manchester United jersey after Team India players met with the Premier League club at Carrington.

2/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Gautam Gambhir with Ruben Amorim
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir interacts with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim at Carrington.

3/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Rishabh Pant and Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Rishabh Pant presents a cricket bat to Man United captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes at Carrington.

4/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Jasprit Bumrah with Harry Maguire
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah interacts with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount of Man United.

5/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Ruben Amorim
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Ruben Amorim is seen interacting with Team India players at Carrington on Sunday.

6/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Shubman Gill
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Shubman Gill, Team India skipper, is seen taking a penalty.

7/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Rishabh Pant
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Rishabh Pant takes a penalty as Man United player is seen keeping between the sticks.

8/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and other players with their Man United jerseys.

9/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Shubman Gill , Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Shubman Gill alongside his Man United counterpart Bruno Fernandes at Carrington.

10/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Mohammed Siraj
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj with his Man United jersey.

11/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Arshdeep Singh
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh, other Indian players with their United jerseys.

12/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Dhruv Jurel
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel with the Indian players at Carrington to meet Man United players.

13/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Lenny Yoro
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Man United defender Lenny Yoro poses with his Indian cricket team jersey.

14/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Mohammed Siraj
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj bowls to Man United defender Harry Maguire at Carrington.

15/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Amad Diallo
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Amad Diallo (right) with Siraj pose for the cameras.

16/16
Manchester United vs India Cricket team Collab: Harry Maguire
Manchester United X Team India Collab | Photo Courtesy: BCCI

Harry Maguire (left) jokes with Siraj as Rishabh Pant watches on.

