Man United X Team India Collab: When IND Cricketers Met Red Devils

In a memorable sporting crossover, the Indian cricket team on Sunday linked up with players of the world-renowned football club Manchester United and exchanged jerseys and pleasantries while engaging in some light-hearted drills. With the caption 'United in Manchester', the BCCI shared several pictures of the meeting in which the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant can be seen playing football with the Red Devils in their training ground at Carrington. The meeting between the two teams was felicitated by the leading sportswear manufacture, it claimed. The Indian cricket team is in Manchester to play the fourth Test against England from July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins at Leeds and London with India emerging victorious at Birmingham.