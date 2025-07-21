Rishabh Pant poses with his Manchester United jersey after Team India players met with the Premier League club at Carrington.
Rishabh Pant presents a cricket bat to Man United captain and midfielder Bruno Fernandes at Carrington.
Jasprit Bumrah interacts with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount of Man United.
Ruben Amorim is seen interacting with Team India players at Carrington on Sunday.
Shubman Gill, Team India skipper, is seen taking a penalty.
Rishabh Pant takes a penalty as Man United player is seen keeping between the sticks.
Shubman Gill alongside his Man United counterpart Bruno Fernandes at Carrington.
Mohammed Siraj with his Man United jersey.
Arshdeep Singh, other Indian players with their United jerseys.
Dhruv Jurel with the Indian players at Carrington to meet Man United players.
Man United defender Lenny Yoro poses with his Indian cricket team jersey.
Mohammed Siraj bowls to Man United defender Harry Maguire at Carrington.
Amad Diallo (right) with Siraj pose for the cameras.