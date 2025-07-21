National

Day In Pics: July 21, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 21, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
7/11 Mumbai train blasts: 12 accused acquitted by HC
7/11 Mumbai train blasts: 12 accused acquitted by HC | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

In this file image, Accused persons in 7/11, 2006 serial train blasts being taken to the Sessions court from the Arthur road jail in Mumbai. Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay High Court.

2/15
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly | Photo: PTI

Congress legislators stage a protest during the first day of the Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna.

3/15
4/15
Mumbai: HC acquits all 7/11 train blasts accused
Mumbai: HC acquits all 7/11 train blasts accused | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, a train coach is damaged by a bomb blast at Matunga railway station in Mumbai. Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay High Court.

5/15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Monsoon Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan are also seen.

6/15
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Reasi
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Reasi | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after a landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

7/15
TMC Martyrs’ Day rally
TMC Martyrs’ Day rally | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

TMC supporters take part in the party's Martyrs’ Day rally, in Kolkata. TMC observes 'Martyrs’ Day' to commemorate the deaths of 13 people who were killed in police firing during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress, which was then led by Mamata Banerjee.

8/15
Second Monday of Shravan
Second Monday of Shravan | Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers at a temple on the second Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj.

9/15
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Reasi
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Reasi | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

10/15
Mallikarjun Kharges birthday celebrations
Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday celebrations | Photo; AICC via PTI

In this image via AICC, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being greeted by party leaders during his birthday celebrations, at CPP office in the Parliament House, in New Delhi.

11/15
Justice Ashutosh Kumar sworn in as Gauhati HC chief justice
Justice Ashutosh Kumar sworn in as Gauhati HC chief justice | Photo; PTI

Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya with newly appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar during the latter's swearing in ceremony, in Guwahati, Assam.

12/15
Weather: Monsoon in Mumbai
Weather: Monsoon in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A traffic policeman at the flooded Andheri Subway during heavy rain, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

13/15
Indian cricket team meets Manchester United players
Indian cricket team meets Manchester United players | Photo: PTI

In this image posted by @BCCI on X, players and coaches of Indian cricket team and Manchester United during an interaction, in Manchester, England.

14/15
5 drowned in Ganga in Patna
5 drowned in Ganga in Patna Photo: PTI

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel conduct a search operation after five people drowned in the Ganga river, at Bhadra Ghat, in Patna.

15/15
NDA meeting in Bihar
NDA meeting in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Patna.

Tags

