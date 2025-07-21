Day In Pics: July 21, 2025

In this file image, Accused persons in 7/11, 2006 serial train blasts being taken to the Sessions court from the Arthur road jail in Mumbai. Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
Congress legislators stage a protest during the first day of the Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna.
In this file image, Accused persons in 7/11, 2006 serial train blasts being taken to the Sessions court from the Arthur road jail in Mumbai. Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
In this file photo, a train coach is damaged by a bomb blast at Matunga railway station in Mumbai. Twelve persons, arrested in 2006 for their involvement in the July 11, 2006 serial train blasts case, were acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan are also seen.
Restoration work underway after a landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
TMC supporters take part in the party's Martyrs’ Day rally, in Kolkata. TMC observes 'Martyrs’ Day' to commemorate the deaths of 13 people who were killed in police firing during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress, which was then led by Mamata Banerjee.
Devotees offer prayers at a temple on the second Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj.
Rescue operation underway after a landslide struck the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains which lashed Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.
In this image via AICC, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being greeted by party leaders during his birthday celebrations, at CPP office in the Parliament House, in New Delhi.
Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya with newly appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar during the latter's swearing in ceremony, in Guwahati, Assam.
A traffic policeman at the flooded Andheri Subway during heavy rain, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
In this image posted by @BCCI on X, players and coaches of Indian cricket team and Manchester United during an interaction, in Manchester, England.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel conduct a search operation after five people drowned in the Ganga river, at Bhadra Ghat, in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Patna.