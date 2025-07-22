Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test: Visitors Train In Manchester; Rishabh Pant Keeps, Bats Pain-Free

India had their first outdoor training session in Manchester on Monday (July 21, 2025), ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Rishabh Pant, who had not kept wickets at Lord's after getting hit on his fingers, performed keeping drills and batted pain-free for an hour. There is speculation over Karun Nair's slot in the playing eleven but he batted with plenty of purpose. Meanwhile, soon after gently rolling his arm over in the field of play, Akash Deep cut a forlorn figure as uncapped Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna bowled full tilt.