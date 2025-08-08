ED Must Act Within The Law, Not Like Crooks: Supreme Court

The apex court said that ED must act within the four corners of the law even if the crooks are becoming smarter and posing challenges to investigators.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: The Supreme Court said that the Enforcement Directorate can’t act like a crook.

2: Judges and ED representatives expressed frustration over procedural delays and challenges posed by cryptocurrency and offshore havens, with ED defending its methods while citing significant recoveries of ₹23,000 crore.

The Supreme Court Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate “can’t act like a crook”, even if the crooks are becoming smarter and posing challenges to investigators. “You have to act within the four corners of the law”.

“There is a difference between law enforcing and law violating…,” Justice Ujjal Bhuyan told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for the ED. The bench was presided by Justice Surya Kant, also comprising Justice N K Singh. 

The bench was hearing review petitions against the 2022 judgment in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case. Back then, the SC had upheld the agency’s powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“I had observed in one court proceedings and it has come true in the statement made by the minister in the floor of the Parliament, you have registered about 5,000- plus ECIRs, conviction is less than 10% from 2015 to 2025. Therefore we are insisting that you improve your investigation, improve your witnesses,” The Indian Express quoted Justice Bhuyan.

“… If at the end of 5-6 years, they are put into custody, and end up in acquittal, who will pay…? …We are also equally concerned for the image of ED,” he said.

“Wherever there are influential accused… a battery of lawyers will go on filing one application after the other…the Investigating Officer has to run around in courts…The problem is they don’t allow the trial to commence,” Raju said.

He continued to say that “everybody is concerned” about the ED’s image, adding, “there’s no acquittal”.

Resounding the concerns of ED, Justice Kant said, “I have got details of one case where 47 applications (were filed) and the magistrate has disposed of those applications with every order running into 10-15 pages. And he said ‘I have time for no other work left’. One application I hear for two days, by the time I pass an order, another comes.”

“Somebody will have to hit them very hard. That’s the only way,” he added.

Raju stated: “The situation has changed. Crooks have become very smart… tech savvy. So it will be very hazardous if we are required to give them (material) which would disclose our investigation at a very nascent stage. Of course at the time of complaint, we will give them everything, we are bound to give them everything.”

“Suppose you arrest a person and the main persons are in the British Virgin Islands or Cayman Islands, you can’t touch them. The investigation gets delayed, you can’t get material… what do we do? We are handicapped. An investigator is no match for a crook with a lot of wherewithal,” The Indian Express quoted him saying.

Justice Kant said, “crypto currency is going to pose a big challenge before you.” To a specific query about regulating crypto currency, Raju said, “They are trying to but sometimes it’s very difficult… When we regulate, crooks always find a way out.”

While making submissions in a separate matter before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED, stated that the agency had recovered nearly ₹23,000 crore of laundered money so far and returned it to the victims of financial crimes.

In response, the CJI asked, “What is the conviction rate?” The SG acknowledged that conviction rates remain low, not just in ED cases but across penal offences, attributing it to the broader issues affecting the country’s criminal justice system.

The CJI observed, “Even if they are not convicted you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together.”

To this, the SG replied, “In some of the cases where the politicians were raided, where the cash was found, our (cash counting) machines stopped functioning because of the huge cash… we had to bring new machines.” He added that “some narratives are being built on YouTube programmes when some big politicians are caught.”

The CJI remarked, “We do not decide matters on narratives… I don’t see news channels. I see headlines in newspapers only in the morning for 10-15 minutes,” The Indian Express reported.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance