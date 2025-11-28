Anti-Conversion Law: Supreme Court Seeks Rajasthan Government's Response

On November 3, the same bench agreed to examine two related petitions against the Act's provisions, questioning why challengers bypassed the Rajasthan High Court. On November 17, it issued notices on a plea by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society, alleging the law exceeds legislative bounds and contradicts Supreme Court precedents on religious freedom. In September, another bench sought responses from multiple states (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and others) on pleas for stays on their anti-conversion laws, signaling a consolidated judicial review of these "love jihad" measures