Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Restoration Of Statehood Of Jammu and Kashmir On August 8

This application is part of the larger writ petition titled “In re: Article 370 of the Constitution” which was decided by the Supreme Court in December 2023. The SC had then upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

SC to hear application seeking J&K statehood on August 8, 2025.

The application is part of bigger writ petition against Abrogation of Article 370.

The lawyers highlighted the urgency of the case to the bench given J&K Legislative elections had been held in three phases.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear an application seeking restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir on August 8, 2025. The apex court said it would hear the pleas in a time-bound manner.

The matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The senior lawyer sought a direction that the pleas which were listed for August 8 or not be deleted from the list of cases. The CJI agreed.

All About The Case

This application is part of the larger writ petition titled “In re: Article 370 of the Constitution” which was decided by the Supreme Court in December 2023. The SC had then upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

At that time, the top court had ordered that "Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible". Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had given a statement in court that the J&K statehood would be restored (though he had sought time for the carving out of the Union Territory of Ladakh).

It was in view of the Mehta’s statement that the apex court did not found it necessary to determine whether the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir was permissible under Article 3.

Farooq Abdullah with son and J&K CM Omar Abdullah | - PTI |
‘Omar Says Ask Father, Farooq Sahib Says Meet Son’: Political Rivalry Over J&K Statehood

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The application cites the SC’s direction and says, "even after passing of 10 months of the order dated 11.12.2023, till date the status of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir has not yet been restored which is gravely affecting the rights of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and also violating the idea of federalism".

The lawyers also told the bench that this issue is one of grave urgency and importance since J&K Legislative elections had been held in three phases. There are now 90 elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after a period of 10 years.

"The results of the said elections are to be pronounced on 08.10.2024. It is submitted that the formation of the Legislative Assembly before the restoration of Statehood would cause serious reduction of democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir causing grave violation of the idea of federalism which forms part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India....", the application filed by Filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat said.

Bhat is one of the Petitioners in the original petition against abrogation.

"Jammu and Kashmir being an individual state having gone through many struggles and hardships require a strong federal structure to help in developing the area and also celebrating its unique culture", the application says.

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court of India had in 2023 upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India which accorded "special status" to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Court held Article 370 to be a temporary provision enacted introduced to serve a transitional purpose considering the war conditions in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 476-page judgment, the Constitution Bench also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State.

J-K polls: Engineer Rashid reaches Srinagar - Photo: PTI/S Irfan
NC To Back MP Engineer Rashid’s J&K Statehood Resolution; No Decision From Congress 

BY Ishfaq Naseem

"This Court is alive to the security concerns in the territory. Direct elections to the Legislative Assemblies which is one of the paramount features of representative democracy in India cannot be put on hold until statehood is restored", the five-judge Constitution Bench had further said.

Furthermore, the question of whether Parliament can extinguish the character of statehood by converting a State into one or more Union Territories in exercise of power under Article 3 has been left open, which in an appropriate case, the Supreme Court has said that it would construe the scope of powers under Article 3 in light of the historical context for the creation of federating units, and its impact on the principles of federalism and representative democracy.

Notably, the court had also recommended the setting up of a commission to investigate and report on the violation of human rights in Jammu & Kashmir since the 1980s.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance