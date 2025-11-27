Ferocious Blaze In Hong Kong Leaves Many Dead, 279 Missing

Fire Services Department officials upgraded the alert to the highest level 5 within hours, deploying over 760 firefighters and dozens of engines to battle flames and thick black smoke that billowed across the skyline, visible from across the harbor. Among the dead was 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho, found with severe facial burns after losing contact with his team; 40 fatalities were declared at the scene, with four more succumbing in hospitals. At least 66 people were hospitalized, including 17 in critical condition and 24 seriously injured, many suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.