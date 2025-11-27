Ferocious Blaze In Hong Kong Leaves Many Dead, 279 Missing

A raging inferno fueled by construction scaffolding engulfs seven high-rise towers in Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, claiming 44 lives, including a firefighter, and leaving hundreds unaccounted for in Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Health workers vacuating woman, hong kong fire.
Health workers vacuating woman, hong kong fire. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In Wang Fuk Court, fueled by scaffolding and styrofoam; escalated to level 5 alarm, killing 44, including firefighter Ho Wai-ho, and injuring 66.

  • Over 760 firefighters battled extreme heat and debris, 279 unaccounted for, 900 in shelters, as operations continue into Thursday amid falling scaffolding hazards.

  • Three construction workers detained for manslaughter via 'gross negligence'. Xi Jinping pledges aid, officials eye faulty wiring as cause in Hong Kong's deadliest blaze since 1948.

A ferocious fire tore through a densely packed public housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon, engulfing seven residential towers and claiming at least 44 lives while leaving 279 people unaccounted for as rescue operations stretched into Thursday morning. The blaze, which erupted at the Wang Fuk Court estate in the New Territories, home to roughly 4,800 residents, spread rapidly via bamboo scaffolding and construction netting erected for ongoing maintenance, trapping many inside with windows sealed shut against dust.

Fire Services Department officials upgraded the alert to the highest level 5 within hours, deploying over 760 firefighters and dozens of engines to battle flames and thick black smoke that billowed across the skyline, visible from across the harbor. Among the dead was 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho, found with severe facial burns after losing contact with his team; 40 fatalities were declared at the scene, with four more succumbing in hospitals. At least 66 people were hospitalized, including 17 in critical condition and 24 seriously injured, many suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Chinese President Xi Jinping allocated 2 million yuan ($282,470) in emergency aid via the Red Cross, while Hong Kong officials vowed comprehensive criminal and safety investigations. This tragedy surpasses the 1962 Sham Shui Po tenement fire (also 44 deaths) as the city's worst since a 1948 warehouse inferno that killed 176, underscoring vulnerabilities in aging high-rises amid rapid urbanization. As smoldering towers stand silhouetted against the morning sky, grieving families and first responders cling to hope amid the ashes.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Maharjan LBW For 18 To Harmeet Singh

  2. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  3. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  4. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  5. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay