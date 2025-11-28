Hong Kong Weeps in Ashes: The Wang Fuk Court Inferno

Photo Webdesk
Burned buildings are seen after the deadly fire that started Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Health workers evacuate a woman from a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
A man evacuates a pet dog in the aftermath of a fire which broke out Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Fire continues to burn in a building a second day after the fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
A missing person notice is hanged near the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Health workers remove a body after a deadly fire Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
A volunteer distributes daily supplies after deadly fires at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Residents rest at a temporary shelter near the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Volunteers talk to residents seeking shelter at a nearby shopping mall in the aftermath of a fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Pet cages sit near the scene after deadly fires at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Volunteers provide warm clothings for residents in the aftermath of a fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.