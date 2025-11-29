Hong Kong Declares Three-Day Mourning After Deadliest Fire In Decades

Hong Kong has begun a three-day official mourning after a catastrophic fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po claimed at least 128 lives, left nearly 200 people missing and triggered arrests linked to faulty renovation practices and flammable building materials.
City officials and residents gathered in silence on Saturday as grief and anger deepened over the devastating high-rise blaze that erupted at the Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po on November 26. The fire engulfed seven of the eight 32-storey towers — many under renovation — rapidly spreading through bamboo scaffolding, green safety mesh and flammable foam panels used on balconies. Fire alarms reportedly failed across all buildings, forcing trapped residents to alert neighbours door-to-door. The blaze raged for over 40 hours before firefighters declared the main conflagration extinguished, though wreckage remained perilous.
Authorities confirmed 128 deaths (including a firefighter) and over 70 injuries, with nearly 200 people still unaccounted for and dozens of bodies yet to be identified. In response, the city’s anti-corruption watchdog arrested eight individuals tied to the renovation project, including scaffolding contractors and project middlemen. Earlier, three men had been detained on suspicion of manslaughter stemming from negligence.
As part of the mourning, the city flew flags at half-mast, opened condolence books at public sites, and saw residents placing flowers at the burnt towers’ foot. Temporary shelters were set up to house displaced families, while community volunteers organised relief — from food and clothes to medical aid and psychological support.
Investigations are underway, with initial probes pointing to substandard renovation materials and safety lapses as major factors. Forced to confront longstanding structural and regulatory failures, Hong Kong now faces mounting calls for sweeping reforms in building-safety standards and accountability for contractors and officials alike.