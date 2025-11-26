Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei