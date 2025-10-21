Fire Breaks Out Near Rashtrapati Bhawan; Controlled in 20 Minutes

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storey building near Gate 31 of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon.
Five fire tenders rushed to the site, and the blaze, in flat number 19 at Narmada Apartments, was brought under control within 20 minutes.
A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in a building near Gate 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, prompting authorities to dispatch five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
The call reporting the fire, which involved domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building, was received at 1:51 pm. The blaze was brought under control by 2:15 pm, the official added.
The fire originated in flat number 19 at Narmada Apartments. “Our teams rushed to the site quickly. The category of the fire was normal and it took only 20 minutes to douse the flames. We informed police and they have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” the DFS official said.
A police officer confirmed that a team was dispatched to inspect the premises thoroughly. No injuries were reported, and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
(with inputs from PTI)