Fire Breaks Out At Brahmaputra Apartments In Delhi Housing MPs

14 fire tenders rush to Brahmaputra Apartments; no casualties reported as blaze damages stilt floor and upper floors externally.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Brahmaputra Apartments fire Delhi fire breaking news Rajya Sabha MPs flats fire
The exact cause of fire is yet to be determined. Photo: | PTI\Salman Ali
  • Fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi housing MPs.

  • 14 fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 2.10 pm.

  • Stilt floor damaged, upper floors affected externally; no casualties reported.

A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments on Baba Kharag Singh Marg in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, which houses residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, according to PTI. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 1.22 pm, and it was brought under control by 2.10 pm.

Fire triggers panic among locals

According to Mint, visuals from the scene showed thick smoke and soot covering parts of the MP flats as firefighters battled the blaze. At least 14 fire tenders, including a turntable ladder, were rushed to the spot, and personnel worked to bring the fire under control. The building’s stilt floor suffered most of the damage, while the upper floors were affected externally. No casualties were reported.

Apartment just 200 metres from Parliament

The Brahmaputra Apartments, located on Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Bishambhar Das Marg in the Gole Market area, are residential flats allotted to Rajya Sabha MPs. The building is situated roughly 200 metres from the Parliament and opposite Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

Brahmaputra Apartments fire reasons

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI reported that the fire involved domestic items. Mint reported that eyewitnesses claimed the fire hydrant in the apartment was not functional and there was no water in the tank and pipelines at the time of the blaze.

(With inputs from PTI and The Mint)

