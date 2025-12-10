Rajya Sabha Member A. A. Rahim Blames Government For IndiGo Crisis

According to PTI, Rahim raised the issue during Zero Hour and said the disruption was not an isolated IndiGo problem but the outcome of “neo-liberal economic policies, privatisation and deregulation” that had reshaped the market into a near-duopoly. He pointed to current market shares, noting that IndiGo operates 65.6 per cent of all flights while Air India handles 25.7 per cent. “More than 90 per cent of the Indian aviation sector is controlled by just two bosses, IndiGo and Tata,” he said.