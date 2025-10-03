Fire breaks out at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles on October 2, 2025.
Fire crews were battling a major blaze at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California, on Thursday night, October 2, 2025, according to AP.
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed on X that the fire had erupted at the refinery and said it was coordinating with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety. AP reported that it was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether there had been any injuries.
El Segundo, a beachside city about 15 miles (24 kilometres) south of Los Angeles, is located roughly a mile (1.6 kilometres) south of Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X that there was no known impact to the airport. “LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request,” she added.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the El Segundo police and fire departments declined to provide information, AP reported.
The Chevron refinery covers approximately 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometres) and has more than 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometres) of pipelines, according to the company’s website. It has the capacity to refine up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel. The facility has been in operation since 1911.