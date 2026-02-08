NBA: James Harden Makes Debut As Cavaliers Win 132-126 Over Kings

James Harden scored 23 points in his Cavaliers debut and Donovan Mitchell had 35, including a free throw that sealed the win with 35 seconds remaining, in Cleveland’s 132-126 victory over Sacramento on Saturday night that sent the Kings to their 12th straight loss. Harden was acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick. He shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and had eight assists. Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for the eighth time in nine games.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket with Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook, center, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
1/9
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket with Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, right, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, left, calls for help as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, center, draws a foul on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, as he goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, blocks the ball as Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) makes a 3-pointer over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) blocks Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, left, dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Sam Curran Holds Nerve As ENG Win By Four Runs

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

  4. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  5. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  3. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  4. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets