NBA: James Harden Makes Debut As Cavaliers Win 132-126 Over Kings
James Harden scored 23 points in his Cavaliers debut and Donovan Mitchell had 35, including a free throw that sealed the win with 35 seconds remaining, in Cleveland’s 132-126 victory over Sacramento on Saturday night that sent the Kings to their 12th straight loss. Harden was acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick. He shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and had eight assists. Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for the eighth time in nine games.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE