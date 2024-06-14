National

45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident, IAF To Bring Back Mortal Remains Today

The IAF plane is expected to land in Kerala around 10:30 AM to 11 AM and then leave for New Delhi. The mortal remains are being brought back home by Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs

A total of 49 people were killed after a fire in an apartment building in Kuwait. Of the 49 people, 45 have been identified as Indian nationals who were working in the gulf state. A special plane form the Indian Air Force, carrying the mortal remains of the Indians, will land in India today.

Ahead of its landing, ambulances have been placed on standby at Cochin Airport.

As per the list of deceased released by Kuwaiti authorities, the maximum number of Indians belonged to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Bodies Of VIcitms Charred Beyond Identification, Officials To Conduct DNA Testing - AP
Of the 45 Indians killed - 23 were from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Many of the victims of the fire worked for NBTC, one of the largest construction firms in the country. As per reports, the building - Al Mangaf - was also owned by NBTC.

A massive fire erupted in a six-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday. The fire, which was caused due to an electrical short-circuit - killed 49 people and injured many.

Along with Indian nationals, the fire also impacted Pakistani, Egyptian, Nepali and Filipino nationals in the building.

