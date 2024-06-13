National

Kuwait Fire Accident: 19 Of 29 Victims From Kerala; Bodies Charred Beyond Identification, DNA Test Needed

Due to the intensity of the fire, officials have stated that the bodies of the victims have been charred beyond identification.

AP
Bodies Of VIcitms Charred Beyond Identification, Officials To Conduct DNA Testing Photo: AP
info_icon

A deadly fire in an apartment building in Kuwait killed 49 people, of which around 42 were Indian nationals. Due to the intensity of the fire, officials have stated that the bodies of the victims have been charred beyond identification.

As per Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, officials will be using DNA testing to identify the victims.

The newly sworn-in MoS and Gonda MP rushed to the Gulf after the tragedy on Wednesday. Upon his arrival, Singh stated that the Air Force will help in bringing the bodies back home.

"As soon as the bodies are identified, their kin will be informed and our Air Force plane will bring the bodies back," stated the Minister of State.

Kuwait Fire Kills 49 Foreigners, Injured Over 50

On Wednesday, a fire broke out in a six-storey building at 6 AM local time. As per officials, nearly 200 people were residing in the building at the time of the fire.

The official death toll has increased from 41 to 49, of which around 42 are assumed to be Indian Nationals. The remaining victims have been identified as Pakistani, Egyptian, Filipino and Nepali nationals. Of the 42 Indians, 19 victims have been identified as natives from Kerala.

The fire also left over 50 people injured. The Emir Of Kuwait has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and directed a probe into the cause of the fire.

Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minsiter and Interior Minister has accused the building owners of "greed" and for violating safety laws that could have prevented this fire. Following this tragic incident, the interior minister has called for an urgent investigation which has already shut down around seven basements and issued 13 violations to multiple buildings in the Gulf state

