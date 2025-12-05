Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Known For Mortal Kombat And The Last Emperor, Passes Away At 75

About Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's career

Tagawa, who mostly played villainous roles, worked across film and television. In his career of almost four decades, he appeared in more than 30 films. His career-defining role was 1995 film Mortal Kombat, in which his character as evil sorcerer Shang Tsung, became a cult one. He reprised the role in the 2013 television series Mortal Kombat: Legacy and also appeared in one episode of Mortal Kombat X: Generations in 2015. In 2019, he lent his voice to the character in the video game Mortal Kombat 11. The acting legend also lent his voice to other video games, including Soldier Boyz, Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu and World of Warcraft: Legion. Most recently, he voiced for sword maker, Master Eiji, in Netflix’s animated Blue Eye Samurai.