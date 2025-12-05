Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Known For Mortal Kombat And The Last Emperor, Passes Away At 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, of Mortal Kombat and The Last Emperor fame, died on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California,

  • Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, of Mortal Kombat and The Last Emperor fame, died on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California, at age 75.

  • Tagawa, a master of villainy and martial arts, has left an enduring legacy.

  • In his career of almost four decades, the legend appeared in more than 30 films.

Veteran actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, best known for his roles as Chang in The Last Emperor (1987) and Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat (1995), breathed his last at age 75.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa dies

The Japanese American actor passed away in Santa Barbara, California, due to complications from a stroke early Thursday (December 4) morning, his family confirmed to Deadline.

Who was Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa?

Born in Tokyo, Japan, on September 27, 1950, to actress Mariko Hata and a Japanese-American father (who served in the United States Army), Tagawa grew up in North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas before he settled in Southern California. He studied at Duarte High School, where he developed an interest in acting. He was discovered by filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, who cast him in the Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor, which became a turning point in his career.

Before putting his steps into Hollywood, Tagawa learned traditional Japanese karate at the University of Southern California and moved back to Japan to study under Master Nakayama with the Japan Karate Association. Later, he taught his own style of martial arts called Chu Shin.

About Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's career

Tagawa, who mostly played villainous roles, worked across film and television. In his career of almost four decades, he appeared in more than 30 films. His career-defining role was 1995 film Mortal Kombat, in which his character as evil sorcerer Shang Tsung, became a cult one. He reprised the role in the 2013 television series Mortal Kombat: Legacy and also appeared in one episode of Mortal Kombat X: Generations in 2015. In 2019, he lent his voice to the character in the video game Mortal Kombat 11. The acting legend also lent his voice to other video games, including Soldier BoyzBatman: Rise of Sin Tzu and World of Warcraft: Legion. Most recently, he voiced for sword maker, Master Eiji, in Netflix’s animated Blue Eye Samurai.

License to KillRising SunSnow Falling on CedarsPearl HarborPlanet of the ApesElektraMemoirs of a Geisha and 47 Ronin and series including Nash Bridges, Heroes, Revenge, The Man in the High Castle, are some of his notable works.

Tributes pour in for Tagawa

Ed Boon, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat video game series, mourned Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's death with a heartfelt note. “We lost a legend today. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa @CHTOfficial played Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film and sadly passed away at age 75. We had the privilege of his portrayal on the first MK film but also as an amazing voice actor in the Mortal Kombat 11 game. Cary was one of a kind. He combined danger, swagger and athleticism to his roles and will always be remembered as the man who first brought Shang Tsung to life on film. Rest in Peace. Your soul is eternal. #MortalKombat,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cary's manager, Margie Weiner, in a statement, shared, “I had the privilege of representing Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa for many years as his long time manager, but our relationship grew into something far deeper — he became like family,” adding, “Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft. His loss is immeasurable. My heart is with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”

Cary is survived by three children, Calen, Brynne and Cana; and his two grandchildren, River and Thea Clayton.

