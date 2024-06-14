International

Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation

During a preliminary investigation at Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building, around two dozen gas cylinders were discovered from the ground level of the seven-story building. Furthermore, several highly flammable materials including paper, cardboard, and plastic were found as well which were used in making makeshift partitions for workers. Besides, doors that were locked from floor to roof also played a crucial role as they prevented the trapped workers from fleeing.

PTI
45 Indians killed in massive building fire in Kuwait | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Preliminary investigation in the massive fire tragedy in Kuwait, which claimed the lives of 45 Indians, identified a long list of glaring lapses in the security measures of the Al-Mangaf building.

Kuwait fire tragedy: About the lapses

As per a report published by Indian Express, around two dozen gas cylinders were discovered from the ground level of the seven-story building. Furthermore, several highly flammable materials including paper, cardboard, and plastic were found as well which were used in making makeshift partitions for workers.

Besides, doors that were locked from floor to roof also played a crucial role as they prevented the trapped workers from fleeing.

IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi - Shahina K For Outlook India
Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report suggested that a probable short-circuit on the ground floor was the primary cause of the fire which was further strengthened by the presence of approximately two dozen stored gas cylinders while the other combustible materials aided in spreading of the fire across the densely populated rooms within the building.

The Kuwaiti Fire Force, the deadly inferno was caused by an “electrical circuit”. According to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, the conclusion came after a thorough examination of the scene of the incident.

Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims - AP, PTI
Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kuwait fire tragedy: About the tragic incident

  • As per PTI , the fire in the Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am on Wednesday.

  • It has been reported that the building was rented by construction firm NBTC group for the stay of more than 195 workers.

  • Most of the workers were from India's Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern states.

  • A preliminary investigation concluded that most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation.

PM Modi held high-level meeting over the Kuwait fire tragedy. - PTI/X/@narendramodi
Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kuwait fire tragedy: Probe ordered, PM Modi reviews situation

  • Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, Interior Minister Al-Sabah ordered an probe into the fire incident.

  • Directions have also been issued to apprehend the owner and janitor of the Al-Mangaf building.

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, among others.

  • An ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund has been announced.

