Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation

During a preliminary investigation at Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building, around two dozen gas cylinders were discovered from the ground level of the seven-story building. Furthermore, several highly flammable materials including paper, cardboard, and plastic were found as well which were used in making makeshift partitions for workers. Besides, doors that were locked from floor to roof also played a crucial role as they prevented the trapped workers from fleeing.