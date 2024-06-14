Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation

Preliminary investigation in the massive fire tragedy in Kuwait, which claimed the lives of 45 Indians, identified a long list of glaring lapses in the security measures of the Al-Mangaf building.
Kuwait fire tragedy: About the lapses
As per a report published by Indian Express, around two dozen gas cylinders were discovered from the ground level of the seven-story building. Furthermore, several highly flammable materials including paper, cardboard, and plastic were found as well which were used in making makeshift partitions for workers.
Besides, doors that were locked from floor to roof also played a crucial role as they prevented the trapped workers from fleeing.
The report suggested that a probable short-circuit on the ground floor was the primary cause of the fire which was further strengthened by the presence of approximately two dozen stored gas cylinders while the other combustible materials aided in spreading of the fire across the densely populated rooms within the building.
The Kuwaiti Fire Force, the deadly inferno was caused by an “electrical circuit”. According to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, the conclusion came after a thorough examination of the scene of the incident.
Kuwait fire tragedy: About the tragic incident
As per PTI , the fire in the Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am on Wednesday.
It has been reported that the building was rented by construction firm NBTC group for the stay of more than 195 workers.
Most of the workers were from India's Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern states.
A preliminary investigation concluded that most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation.
Kuwait fire tragedy: Probe ordered, PM Modi reviews situation
Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, Interior Minister Al-Sabah ordered an probe into the fire incident.
Directions have also been issued to apprehend the owner and janitor of the Al-Mangaf building.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, among others.
An ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund has been announced.