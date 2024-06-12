International

Kuwait: Massive Fire At Building In Mangaf Kills 40; Owner Indian, Says Report;

The deceased included Indians, reports said, adding that the building that caught fire was also owned by an Indian.

X/@AdityaRajKaul
Kuwaiti news agency KUNA said the blaze broke out early Wednesday Photo: X/@AdityaRajKaul
info_icon

At least 40 people reportedly died and 15 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf, state-run news agency said on Wednesday. The deceased included Indians, reports said, adding that the building that caught fire was also owned by an Indian.

Kuwaiti news agency KUNA said the blaze broke out early Wednesday. Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The deaths include four Indians, unconfirmed reports said, adding that the building that caught fire had a large Malyalam population. Among the dead, two were from Tamil Nadu and North India, reports said, however, an official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of a labour camp at 4:30 am on Wednesday. Some people died after jumping out of the apartment upon seeing the fire, while others succumbed to burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to a report by Onmanorama, the building, which housed approximately 195 labourers from a nearby commercial area along with several Malayalis, is owned by KG Abraham, a Malayali businessman, under the NBTC group.

Reacting to the Kuwait fire incident, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized."

"Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," Jaishankar added.


The Indian embassy in Kuwait has issued an emergency helpline number in connection with the incident -- +965-65505246.

"All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the embassy said.

Notably, Adarsh Swaika, India's Ambassador to Kuwait, visited the site of the incident in Mangaf and took stock of the situation. He also visited the Al-Adan hospital to check in with over 30 Indian workers, who suffered injuries in the fire incident.

