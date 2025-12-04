MEA Minister Jaishankar Says 18,822 Indians Deported By US Since 2009; 3,258 Returned In 2025

Since 2009, the US has deported 18,822 Indian nationals, including 3,258 in 2025. S. Jaishankar outlines state-wise human trafficking cases and ongoing investigations

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • 3,258 Indians deported from the US in 2025; total since 2009 is 18,822.

  • Punjab records highest human trafficking cases; NIA and states investigating.

  • MEA raises concerns over treatment of deportees, including Harjit Kaur’s case.

Since 2009, the United States has deported 18,822 Indian nationals, including 3,258 individuals since January 2025, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to supplementary questions in the upper house, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said state governments and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also been probing human trafficking cases, with Punjab recording the highest number of cases.

"Since 2009, a total of 18,822 Indian nationals have been deported to India," the minister said in a written reply. He noted that 617 Indians were deported in 2023, while 1,368 were deported in 2024.

Of the 3,258 Indians deported since January 2025, 2,032 (approximately 62.3 per cent) arrived on regular commercial flights, while the remaining 1,226 (37.6 per cent) were brought on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) charter flights. According to PTI, these figures were part of the official response presented in the house.

Jaishankar highlighted the NIA’s efforts against trafficking, stating that it has registered 27 human trafficking cases, leading to 169 arrests and chargesheets against 132 individuals. He added, "The NIA arrested two important traffickers in Haryana and Punjab on August 7 and then in Himachal Pradesh, two more people on October 2."

He further detailed state-level action: "The maximum number of trafficking cases is from the state of Punjab. The Punjab government has constituted an SIT and a fact-finding committee. As per information given by them to us, 25 FIRs have been registered against 58 illegal travel agents, and 16 accused have been arrested."

In Haryana, 2,325 cases have been registered, with 44 FIRs filed and 27 arrests made, while Gujarat has also apprehended one significant trafficker, he said. Reported PTI.

On the deportation process, Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs remains engaged with US authorities to ensure humane treatment during ICE/CBP operations. He noted that concerns have been raised regarding the use of shackles, especially on women and children. "No instance of shackling of women and children has been brought to the notice of this Ministry since the 5th February deportation flight," he said.

The minister added that the US has a Restraining Policy in place since 19 November 2012 under ICE standard operating procedures. "They have also conveyed that their policy of shackling deportees is followed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on these flights. While women and minors are generally not shackled, the flight officer in charge of a deportation flight, in the interest of the safety of the mission, has the final say on the matter," he said.

Jaishankar also noted that wanted criminals, including those accused of terrorism, homicide, extortion and other serious crimes, have been deported on these flights. He cited Indian cases such as absconding criminals Lakhwinder Singh and Anmol Bishnoi, who were returned under lookout notices and arrest warrants.

Addressing the broader issue of human trafficking and illegal migration, the minister said: "Based on the accounts and testimonies given by returning deportees, the Central and respective State Governments along with the relevant law enforcement agencies, have registered a number of cases, and investigations as well as actions are ongoing against several illegal immigration agents, criminal facilitators and human trafficking syndicates that run these rackets."

On a specific case, Jaishankar referred to 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, deported on 25 February. "While Harjit Kaur was not handcuffed, she was maltreated. She was maltreated in detention before she was put on the flight. On September 26, we have officially taken up her maltreatment with the American Embassy. We have made clear our very strong concern about the manner of her treatment and have asked the American authorities to look into this matter," he said. Reported PTI.

He added that deportees are interviewed by Indian officials on arrival to record their experiences and any complaints, ensuring that individual cases of mistreatment are followed up with US authorities.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

