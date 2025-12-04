MEA Minister Jaishankar Says 18,822 Indians Deported By US Since 2009; 3,258 Returned In 2025

The minister added that the US has a Restraining Policy in place since 19 November 2012 under ICE standard operating procedures. "They have also conveyed that their policy of shackling deportees is followed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on these flights. While women and minors are generally not shackled, the flight officer in charge of a deportation flight, in the interest of the safety of the mission, has the final say on the matter," he said.