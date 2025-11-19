India To Send High-Level Delegation To Saudi Arabia After Fatal Bus Accident Involving Pilgrims

A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will travel to Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief efforts and participate in the last rites of Indians killed near Madina.
The government expressed “profound sorrow” and is facilitating travel for families of the victims while ensuring swift assistance to those affected.
A high-level delegation from the government of India will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to provide assistance and supervise relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities following the tragic accident involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The delegation is also expected to attend the last rites of the deceased, the MEA said on Tuesday.
Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Telangana, lost their lives in the severe bus accident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madina early Monday.
More than 40 Indians were travelling on the bus, which reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST). Most of the deceased appeared to be Indian nationals, officials said. The bus was believed to be en route from Mecca to Madina.
The Indian mission in Jeddah dispatched officials to the accident site to assess the situation.
The government of India "expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident" involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the MEA said in a statement.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said.
To provide full assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, a "high-level delegation from the Government of India led by Hon'ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will be visiting Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the statement said.
He will be joined by secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs), MEA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee.
The Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, are closely coordinating with local authorities to expedite the identification of mortal remains, the MEA said.
The Indian government is also facilitating travel arrangements for the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. It remains fully committed to supporting Indian nationals affected by this tragedy and is working to ensure prompt and effective assistance, the ministry added.
(with PTI inputs)