India To Send High-Level Delegation To Saudi Arabia After Fatal Bus Accident Involving Pilgrims

More than 40 Indians were on the bus that collided with an oil tanker, with several fatalities reported; the Indian mission is working with local authorities to identify the deceased.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
pilgrims
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 17, 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will travel to Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief efforts and participate in the last rites of Indians killed near Madina.

  • The government expressed “profound sorrow” and is facilitating travel for families of the victims while ensuring swift assistance to those affected.

A high-level delegation from the government of India will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to provide assistance and supervise relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities following the tragic accident involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The delegation is also expected to attend the last rites of the deceased, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Telangana, lost their lives in the severe bus accident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madina early Monday.

More than 40 Indians were travelling on the bus, which reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST). Most of the deceased appeared to be Indian nationals, officials said. The bus was believed to be en route from Mecca to Madina.

The Indian mission in Jeddah dispatched officials to the accident site to assess the situation.

PM says embassy and consulate are assisting families as over 40 Indians, mostly from Telangana, were on the bus that collided with an oil tanker near Medinah. - PTI
Modi Expresses Grief over Saudi Bus Crash That Killed Several Indian Umrah Pilgrims

BY PTI

The government of India "expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident" involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the MEA said in a statement.

Related Content
Related Content

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said.

To provide full assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, a "high-level delegation from the Government of India led by Hon'ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will be visiting Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the statement said.

He will be joined by secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs), MEA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

The Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, are closely coordinating with local authorities to expedite the identification of mortal remains, the MEA said.

The Indian government is also facilitating travel arrangements for the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. It remains fully committed to supporting Indian nationals affected by this tragedy and is working to ensure prompt and effective assistance, the ministry added.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs