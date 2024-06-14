National

Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations

The Kerala government had decided to send George to Kuwait to help with the coordination of relief efforts.

Kuwait Fire
A total of 49 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait's Mangaf area on Wednesday Photo: PTI
info_icon

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday claimed that she was denied permission by the Union Government travel to Kuwait for the purpose of coordinating relief efforts for Keralites affected by the fire tragedy.

"What we just sought from the central government was the permission to travel to Kuwait to stand with our people affected by the tragedy and coordinate activities there. That permission is denied," George told reporters.

She said that it is "unfortunate" that she did not get the permission, adding that "the purpose of my visit (to Kuwait) was that I wanted to be with the injured and bring their needs to the attention of the Central government."

She also noted that the Embassy had not given an exact number of how many persons were severely injured. "The data that we have collected from there is that a total of 7 people have been admitted to the hospital and 4 of them are from Kerala, but this is not officially declared," George said.

The Kerala government had decided to send George to Kuwait to help with the coordination of relief efforts, including those injured and the repatriation of the deceased.

Reportedly, she also waited at the airport for hours, in hopes of getting the approval from the External Affairs Ministry.

The tragic fire accident in Kuwait's Mangaf claimed the lives of 49 persons, of whom 45 were Indians. The mortal remains of the Indian nationals was being brought back by a special Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday.

The mortal remains are being brought by the IAF and Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Of the 45 Indian victims, 24 were Keralites. George had said that only 15 of these deceased were able to be indentified.

The indentified victims are -- Deni Raphael (Ernakulam), Shameer (Kollam), Akash (Pathanamthitta), Muraleedharan Nair (Pathanamthitta), Saju Varghese (Pathanamthitta), Stephen Abraham (Kottayam), Lukose (Velichikkal), Sajan George (Kollam), Kelu Ponmuleri (Kasargod), Renjith (Kasargod), Thomas Ummachan (Pathanamthitta), Viswas Krishna (Kannur), Noohu (Malappuram), Bahuleyan (Mallapuram) and Sreehari Prasad (Kottayam).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to the people affected. He had directed the MoS MEA to immediately leave for Kuwait for the purpose of overseeing the relief operations and aid to the injured persons.

Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Notably, many of the victims of the fire worked for NBTC, one of the largest construction firms in the country. As per reports, the building - Al Mangaf - was also owned by NBTC.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambalpuri Weavers’ Craft - Odisha’s Fabric Pride
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin
  3. Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations
  4. 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident, IAF To Bring Back Mortal Remains Today
  5. 'Unwarranted Speculations': Tamilisai Clarifies Buzz Over Amit Shah 'Reprimanding' Video
Entertainment News
  1. 'Maharaj': Gujarat High Court Orders Interim Stay On Release Of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film
  2. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Justice On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary: Give Us The Closure We Deserve
  3. Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash
  4. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  5. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Highlights: AFG Zoom Into Super Eight; NZ Knocked Out
  2. New Zealand Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 32: When, Where To Watch
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup: AFG March Into Super 8s; NZ Knocked Out
World News
  1. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
  2. UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea
  3. G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit
  4. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  5. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know